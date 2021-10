Centralis 🇳🇱🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#FBPE RT @docnic68: ECJ sentenced #Poland to 1 M €/day fine⬇️ 👏 The #RuleOfLaw is a core pillar of the #EU and must be defended by all means. Mos… vor 3 Minuten