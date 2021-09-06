infowelt Es hatte sich abgezeichnet: Im Mercedes-Cockpit neben Lewis Hamilton gibt es bald einen Wechsel. Valtteri #Bottas n… https://t.co/mcq0nNtVuz vor 2 Stunden
Sugarhelmet RT @rpo_sport: Valtteri #Bottas nimmt Abschied von #Mercedes und fährt künftig für #AlfaRomeo. Sein Nachfolger im Silberpfeil steht wohl sc… vor 2 Stunden
Andreas Grunewald RT @AndreasAndy3131: Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo https://t.co/9AV40eWHeq vor 3 Stunden
Andreas Grunewald Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo https://t.co/9AV40eWHeq vor 3 Stunden
RP Online Sport Valtteri #Bottas nimmt Abschied von #Mercedes und fährt künftig für #AlfaRomeo. Sein Nachfolger im Silberpfeil steh… https://t.co/luUuANWk1G vor 3 Stunden
Akkaiwasha 🦄 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 Neuer Kollege für Hamilton: Bottas macht den Weg frei https://t.co/WG8QkHXZ8f via @faznet vor 3 Stunden