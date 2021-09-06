Deutschland  

“Deutschlands schnellstes Nachrichtenportal”		News Deutschland
> >

Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo

abendblatt.de
06.09.2021 ()

Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa RomeoFormel-1-Pilot Valtteri Bottas verlässt Mercedes und fährt in der kommenden Saison für das Team Alfa Romeo. Der Finne habe einen mehrjährigen Vertrag...
👓 Vollständige Meldung
0
Teilung(en)		Auf Facebook
teilenAuf Twitter
teilenPer Email
teilen
 

Ähnliche Nachrichten

Bottas verabschiedet sich von Mercedes

Der Wechsel des finnischen Formel-1-Piloten Valtteri Bottas von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo ist perfekt. Das gaben die Teams am Montag bekannt. Damit ist der Weg des...
ORF.at - SportAuch berichtet bei •sueddeutsche.deSpiegelkickerAugsburger AllgemeineZEIT OnlineMotorsport-MagazinDiePresse.com

Formel 1 - Neuer Kollege für Hamilton: Bottas geht zu Alfa Romeo

Hinwil (dpa) - Formel-1-Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton bekommt zur nächsten Saison einen neuen Teamkollegen. Mercedes-Gefährte Valtteri Bottas räumt nach fünf...
t-online.de - SportAuch berichtet bei •abendblatt.dekickerAugsburger AllgemeineZEIT OnlineMotorsport-MagazinDiePresse.comFocus Online

Finne wechselt zu Alfa Romeo: Wilde Spekulationen um Bottas beendet

Valtteri Bottas verlässt am Saisonende den Formel-1-Rennstall Mercedes. Der Finne macht damit den Platz neben Rekord-Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton frei für...
n-tv.de - WeltAuch berichtet bei •DiePresse.com

Gerüchte um Alfa Romeo: Kaum Punkte, acht Millionen weniger – doch einer macht Hoffnung

Nach dem Rücktritt von Kimi Räikkönen Ende Jahr könnte mit Valtteri Bottas schon der nächste Finne folgen. Daneben erlitt der Schweizer Rennstall ein paar...
Basler Zeitung - Sport

Weitere Top Nachrichten

News des Tages: Afghanistan, Armin Laschet, CORONA-IgnorantenCORONAvirus: Spezielle CORONA-Medikamente: Kommt bald der Durchbruch?
CORONA in den USA - Hilferuf aus Kliniken: »Alle hier sind ungeimpft«Jean-PAUL BELMONDO ist tot: Der aufsässige Außenseiter
POLIZEI Hamburg: Busunfall am ZOB Poppenbüttel – Umweltschäden befürchtetKreis Pinneberg: PETER Tschentscher macht Wahlkampf in Elmshorn
FUßBALL: Union: Oczipka noch keine Option für Augsburg und EuropacupEuropäische FUßBALL-Union: UEFA lässt im Europapokal wieder Gästefans zu
Gesundheitsministerkonferenz: Bund und Länder einigen sich auf Quarantäneregeln an SCHULENLASCHET, Baerbock und ihr Mangel an Kanzler-Qualitäten

Twitter

pic

infowelt Es hatte sich abgezeichnet: Im Mercedes-Cockpit neben Lewis Hamilton gibt es bald einen Wechsel. Valtteri #Bottas n… https://t.co/mcq0nNtVuz vor 2 Stunden

pic

Sugarhelmet RT @rpo_sport: Valtteri #Bottas nimmt Abschied von #Mercedes und fährt künftig für #AlfaRomeo. Sein Nachfolger im Silberpfeil steht wohl sc… vor 2 Stunden

pic

Andreas Grunewald RT @AndreasAndy3131: Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo https://t.co/9AV40eWHeq vor 3 Stunden

pic

Andreas Grunewald Formel 1: Bottas wechselt von Mercedes zu Alfa Romeo https://t.co/9AV40eWHeq vor 3 Stunden

pic

RP Online Sport Valtteri #Bottas nimmt Abschied von #Mercedes und fährt künftig für #AlfaRomeo. Sein Nachfolger im Silberpfeil steh… https://t.co/luUuANWk1G vor 3 Stunden

pic

Akkaiwasha 🦄 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 Neuer Kollege für Hamilton: Bottas macht den Weg frei https://t.co/WG8QkHXZ8f via @faznet vor 3 Stunden

Unsere
Facebook Seite
Umweltfreundlich: News Deutschland wird ausschließlich mit sauberem Strom aus erneuerbaren Quellen betrieben
© 2021 News Deutschland. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.  |  Über uns  |  Impressum  |  Nutzungsbedingungen  |  Datenschutz  |  Inhalt Akkreditierung
Anregungen oder Ideen? Feedback geben  |   Topmeldungen RSS Feed  |  Kontaktieren Sie uns  |  Bookmarken