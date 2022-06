Birgit S -bitte nur mit Maske! RT @FabioDL : After the fatal shooting in front of a gay bar in Oslo, the alleged perpetrator has to spend four weeks in custody. Mutmaßlic… vor 1 Tag

Justice and Freedom - Fabio עָמוֹס DL - After the fatal shooting in front of a gay bar in Oslo, the alleged perpetrator has to spend four weeks in custody.… https://t.co/Sgd5rH0N6P vor 1 Tag