Duchess Meghan: Pregnant with baby number two

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will burst the bomb on Valentine's Day 2021.

The royal couple is expecting their second baby!

Soon their first child Archie Montbatten-Windsor will have a little sibling.

Since the beginning of last year, it has become more and more quiet about the royal family.

A surprising appearance of the two last Friday already caused speculation: Do Meghan and Harry already have a sweet baby secret?

Now the PA news agency quoted a spokesman for the couple on Sunday evening: "We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very much looking forward to the birth of their second child."

A photo of the couple was published, which shows Meghan lying in the grass.

The baby bump is clearly visible.

Her head is laid in Prince Harry's lap, who is smiling lovingly down at her.

This is really good news for the dream couple.

The family should have had children as early as 2020, but Meghan lost the unborn child.