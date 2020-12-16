Deutschland  

Pivoting to green: Silicon Allee's Travis Todd on the state of tech in Berlin

WorldNews
16.12.2020 ()

Pivoting to green: Silicon Allee's Travis Todd on the state of tech in BerlinBerlinThe pandemic has radically shifted the idea of where and how we work - for millions of people around the world. Our city's start-up scene has been equally affected by the upheaval. We checked in with Travis Todd, founder and managing director of start-up support network and campus Silicon Allee - to ask what he makes of this moment. How has Silicon Allee been affected by the pandemic? It seems like a place that's very much about physically meeting people, networking, being in an office together. Like everyone, we’ve moved online. Our meetup is one of the longest running tech meetup events in Berlin - every month - since 2011. As soon as it was clear that physical...
