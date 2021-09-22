"Sex and the City"-Stars trauern: Willie Garson ist gestorben vor 5 Stunden < > Embed Quelle: Spot on News STUDIO - Länge: 01:15s - Veröffentlicht: Vor allem durch seine Rolle als Stanford Blatch in "Sex and the City" wurde er berühmt. Jetzt ist der Schauspieler Willie Garson im Alter von 57 Jahren gestorben.



