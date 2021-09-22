Deutschland  

"Sex and the City"-Stars trauern: Willie Garson ist gestorben

Vor allem durch seine Rolle als Stanford Blatch in "Sex and the City" wurde er berühmt.

Jetzt ist der Schauspieler Willie Garson im Alter von 57 Jahren gestorben.

